LESCO Fires Meter Reader

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LESCO fires meter reader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has fired a meter read after he was proved guilty of conniving in power theft in Gharhi Shahu area of GOR Sub-Division Lahore.

The company’s spokesman told media here Tuesday that a few day back, meter read Adnan Hameed was suspended after founding two consumers, Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Asim, stealing electricity by tempering with their power meters allegedly in connivance with the meter reader, and both have caused revenue losses of Rs 800,000 and Rs 1.

5 million respectively to the LESCO. Besides taking legal action against both power pilferers, the company had suspended Adnan Hameed and initiated a departmental inquiry against him. After being proved guilty in the inquiry, GOR Sub-Division Assistant Manager (Operations) Usman Qadeer issued dismissal orders for the meter read.

