LESCO gets arrested power pilferer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has got arrested a power pilferer and imposed Rs 1 million fine in the form of detection units during a search operation, as part of its ongoing grand anti-power theft campaign at Yateem Khana Road.

The company spokesman said here Sunday that Dholanwal Sub-Division SDO, along with his team, conducted an operation and found that one Sajid Fayyaz was not only stealing electricity by tampering with power meter but also supplying it to six rooms, which he had rented out, and also to a local hotel on Yateem Khana Road.

LESCO got registered an FIR against the accused under the provisions of electricity theft and interference in the government’s work.