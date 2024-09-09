LESCO high-ups discuss steps to curb corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider

chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways and means to curb corruption in the company, here

at LESCO Headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting, the LESCO chief directed all the officers that measures to prevent corruption

in the department should be made more strict and zero tolerance policy should be adopted in this

regard, asserting that it would enhance customers' trust in the company.

Engineer Shahid Haider also directed the all Superintending Engineers (SEs), Executive Engineers (X-Ens)

and Sub-Division Officers (SDOs) to provide complete information and facilities to customers visiting

LESCO offices so that customers do not face any problem.

LESCO GM (Technical) Amir Yasin, Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Director (Customer Services)

Sarwar Mughal, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Company Secretary Gohar Ayub, Director (Admin)

Masooma Adil, Chief Engineer (P&D) Zafar Mahmood, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Law Officer, Director (S&I), Director (Complaints) Rana Rizwan attended the meeting.