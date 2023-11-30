Open Menu

LESCO Holds 220th Ceremony In Honor Of Retiring Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) arranged the 220th ceremony in honor of the employees who retired in the month of November 2023, here at LESCO Headquarters on Thursday

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid, PRO Rai Masood Kharal, Deputy Manager (Admin) Salman Haider, X-En Ravi Road and X-En Muridke were also present.

On this occasion, the CEO paid a rich tribute to the retired employees and said, "All the employees are respectable and I congratulate them on their honorable retirement. One of the objectives of this event is to appreciate the services rendered to your company as you have dedicated a major part of your life to this company.

Being the CEO, I am grateful to you for your services and efforts for the growth of the company. Your retirement does not mean that your relationship with this organization has ended, but even after retirement, you are still worthy of respect for us and your relationship with us has become stronger than before."

Director (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kalachi said that a total of 26 employees retired during the month of November. At the ceremony, they were handed over their pension papers and cheques of dues so that they didn't face any problem later. The CEO also presented gifts to the retiring employees.

