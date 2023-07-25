Open Menu

LESCO Holds 45th General Meeting For Customers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company's board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman on Tuesday held a general meeting (Khhulli Kachehry) for LESCO customers in the company's Eastern Circle to resolve their electricity related problems.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (Customer Services) Rai Asghar, Chief Engineer Sarwar Mughal, Superintending Engineer Eastern Circle Anwar Watto, all the Circle's X-Ens, SDOs (Sub Divisional Officers), Revenue Officers, and large number of customers as well as media representatives attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the BoD Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman told media that as per instructions of the Prime Minister, the LESCO organized 45th general meeting for its customers today to resolve their complaints at their doorstep.

He added that such meetings were proved beneficial for the people.

To a question, the Chairman said that current heavy rains and storms damaged a lot the power installations in the LESCO region, but the company's field staff did not care about their lives and continued to serve the customers by maintaining the electricity transmission system.

He mentioned that problems of more than 8,000 people had been solved in such general meetings for customers, adding that all the LESCO officers had been directed to keep open the doors of their offices for the customers, as it was their utmost responsibility to facilitate the customers with respect and irrespective of their status and political affiliation.

