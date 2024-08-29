LESCO holds e-court for addressing complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) An e-court was organised at LESCO headquarters for immediate redress of consumers' electricity complaints, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, Director General Implementation Rai Muhammad Asghar chaired the e-court in which complaints of power consumers were heard through a Facebook live session and orders were issued on-the-spot for immediate redress.

Chief Engineer Operations Abbas Ali, Manager Complaint Cell Rana Rizwan were present in the special e-court while Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of all circles of LESCO participated through Facebook link.

Consumers from all circles of the region also actively participate in e-court, organised by LESCO for timely resolution of their problems.

The LESCO chief, along with his team, receives public complaints every month through the Facebook page and LESCO PMDU, and their immediate redress is ensured, spokesperson added.