UrduPoint.com

LESCO Holds E-kachehry To Address Consumers' Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 12:24 AM

LESCO holds e-kachehry to address consumers' complaints

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin along with LESCO Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman held a special e-kachehry for instant address of electricity consumers' complaints here at LESCO Head Office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin along with LESCO board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman held a special e-kachehry for instant address of electricity consumers' complaints here at LESCO Head Office on Wednesday.

The LESCO BoD Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman said that providing best facilities to power customers and resolving complaints in a timely manner was his top priority.

LESCO Chief Executive Chaudhry Amin listened to the complaints of consumers through a facebook live session and issued orders on the spot for immediate rectification of their problems.

LESCO circles' SEs, Director General (Implementation), Chief Financial Officer, Additional DG (Compliant Cells), Directors of Admin., Human Resource, Customer Services, and Operations, and officers of Planning and Material Management Department were also present. While a large number of LESCO consumers from all the circles of the region contracted the company's top management for timely resolution of their problems.

LESCO Board's Chairman Hafiz Nauman also reviewed the complaints received and issued orders for immediate resolution. The LESCO received a total of 105 complaints of various nature, most of which related to delay in installation of new electricity meters and replacement of defective meters, availability of transformers, non-implementation of approved LT (Light Transmission line) proposals.

Chaudhry Amin directed the respective officers to resolve problems of the customers soon after receiving their complaints.

It is to mention that every month, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer along with his team received consumers' complaints through its facebook page (LESCO PMDU), to ensure early resolution of complaints.

Giving their feedback about the LESCO e-kachehari, the customers expressed their satisfaction and appreciated the LESCO's top management for providing them such platform to redress their grievances in a timely manner. They added that they were happy to have an easy access to top LESCO officers and register their complaints and instant get relief.

Related Topics

Resolution Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Facebook Company All From Best Top LESCO

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

27 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

27 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

13 minutes ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

13 minutes ago
 US, Japan talk on updating alliance

US, Japan talk on updating alliance

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.