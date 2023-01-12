LESCO holds e-kachehry to address consumers' complaints

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin along with LESCO Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman held a special e-kachehry for instant address of electricity consumers' complaints here at LESCO Head Office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin along with LESCO board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman held a special e-kachehry for instant address of electricity consumers' complaints here at LESCO Head Office on Wednesday.

The LESCO BoD Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman said that providing best facilities to power customers and resolving complaints in a timely manner was his top priority.

LESCO Chief Executive Chaudhry Amin listened to the complaints of consumers through a facebook live session and issued orders on the spot for immediate rectification of their problems.

LESCO circles' SEs, Director General (Implementation), Chief Financial Officer, Additional DG (Compliant Cells), Directors of Admin., Human Resource, Customer Services, and Operations, and officers of Planning and Material Management Department were also present. While a large number of LESCO consumers from all the circles of the region contracted the company's top management for timely resolution of their problems.

LESCO Board's Chairman Hafiz Nauman also reviewed the complaints received and issued orders for immediate resolution. The LESCO received a total of 105 complaints of various nature, most of which related to delay in installation of new electricity meters and replacement of defective meters, availability of transformers, non-implementation of approved LT (Light Transmission line) proposals.

Chaudhry Amin directed the respective officers to resolve problems of the customers soon after receiving their complaints.

It is to mention that every month, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer along with his team received consumers' complaints through its facebook page (LESCO PMDU), to ensure early resolution of complaints.

Giving their feedback about the LESCO e-kachehari, the customers expressed their satisfaction and appreciated the LESCO's top management for providing them such platform to redress their grievances in a timely manner. They added that they were happy to have an easy access to top LESCO officers and register their complaints and instant get relief.