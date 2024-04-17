Open Menu

LESCO Holds E-kutchehri To Redress Consumer Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

LESCO holds e-kutchehri to redress consumer complaints

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) arranged an e-kutchehri for quick redress of consumer complaints, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) arranged an e-kutchehri for quick redress of consumer complaints, here on Wednesday.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider listened to people's complaints through a facebook live session and issued on-the-spot orders for addressing the grievances.

Chief Engineer (Planning) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zaffar Iqbal, DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman, Deputy Manager (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah, and officers from Material Management Department and Planning Department of the company were also present at the e-room at LESCO Headquarters, while SEs (superintending engineers) of all circles also participated online.

Consumers of all circles of the region also actively participated in the e-kutchehri.

At the e-kutchehri, various types of complaints were received, mostly related to installation of new meters and delay in replacement of faulty meters. The LESCO chief requested consumers to pay their electricity bills on time.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Facebook Company All From LESCO

Recent Stories

High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces ..

High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces cigarette consumption

12 minutes ago
 Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor El ..

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon

20 minutes ago
 Murree admin launches grand operation against ille ..

Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions

19 minutes ago
 Chairman National Tariff Commission assures suppor ..

Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..

20 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC i ..

Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels

19 minutes ago
 Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

24 minutes ago
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

24 minutes ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

24 minutes ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

24 minutes ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

24 minutes ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

34 minutes ago
 Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan