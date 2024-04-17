LESCO Holds E-kutchehri To Redress Consumer Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) arranged an e-kutchehri for quick redress of consumer complaints, here on Wednesday
LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider listened to people's complaints through a facebook live session and issued on-the-spot orders for addressing the grievances.
Chief Engineer (Planning) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zaffar Iqbal, DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman, Deputy Manager (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah, and officers from Material Management Department and Planning Department of the company were also present at the e-room at LESCO Headquarters, while SEs (superintending engineers) of all circles also participated online.
Consumers of all circles of the region also actively participated in the e-kutchehri.
At the e-kutchehri, various types of complaints were received, mostly related to installation of new meters and delay in replacement of faulty meters. The LESCO chief requested consumers to pay their electricity bills on time.
