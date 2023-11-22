Open Menu

LESCO Holds E-Kutchehry To Redress Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 07:19 PM

LESCO holds e-Kutchehry to redress complaints

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired an e-Kutchehry here on Wednesday for prompt resolution of customers’ complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired an e-Kutchehry here on Wednesday for prompt resolution of customers’ complaints.

He listened to consumers through a facebook live session and issued orders on-the-spot for immediate redress of complaints.

Company General Manager (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director General (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, DG (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Manager (HR) Mohammad Noman Ghafoor and Manager (E-Complaint Cell) Masooma Adil were also present, while SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all circles of LESCO ensured their online participation.

Most of complaints were related to delay in installation of new meters and replacement of defective meters.

The CEO immediately issued instructions accordingly to the officers concerned and urged them to resolve the consumers’ grievances at the earliest.

The LESCO chief also appealed to the consumers to pay their electricity bills on time so that uninterrupted supply of electricity could be ensured to them.

Related Topics

Resolution Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Facebook All LESCO

Recent Stories

PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior ..

PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior vice president

6 minutes ago
 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo ..

7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo Centre on 25th

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar empha ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasises public awareness on soci ..

2 minutes ago
 Court seeks trial challan against Fawad Chaudhry i ..

Court seeks trial challan against Fawad Chaudhry in fraud case

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in ..

Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in Higher Education'

12 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 cas ..

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 cases

12 minutes ago
 SCCI & BNB Women University signs MoU

SCCI & BNB Women University signs MoU

10 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago
 Virtual University gets ICDE Prize of Excellence 2 ..

Virtual University gets ICDE Prize of Excellence 2023

12 minutes ago
 "National Song" competition held at Federal Board

"National Song" competition held at Federal Board

12 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illeg ..

DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illegal activities

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan