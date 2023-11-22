LESCO holds e-Kutchehry to redress complaints

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired an e-Kutchehry here on Wednesday for prompt resolution of customers’ complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired an e-Kutchehry here on Wednesday for prompt resolution of customers’ complaints.

He listened to consumers through a facebook live session and issued orders on-the-spot for immediate redress of complaints.

Company General Manager (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director General (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, DG (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Manager (HR) Mohammad Noman Ghafoor and Manager (E-Complaint Cell) Masooma Adil were also present, while SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all circles of LESCO ensured their online participation.

Most of complaints were related to delay in installation of new meters and replacement of defective meters.

The CEO immediately issued instructions accordingly to the officers concerned and urged them to resolve the consumers’ grievances at the earliest.

The LESCO chief also appealed to the consumers to pay their electricity bills on time so that uninterrupted supply of electricity could be ensured to them.