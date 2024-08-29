Open Menu

LESCO Holds E-Kutchery

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on Thursday held 'E-Kutchery'

for quick solution to the problems of electricity consumers.

According to LESCO sources, the E-Kutchery was held at the company's

headquarters under the supervision of LESCO Implementation Director

General Rai Muhammad Asghar.

Complaints were heard through live session of facebook and orders were

issued on the spot for immediate redressal of the complaints.

LESCO Operations Chief Engineer Abbass Ali, Complaint Cell Manager Rana

Rizwan Sibghatullah were also present while SEs of all circles participated in

the E-Kutchery through facebook link.

Consumers of all circles of the region actively participated in 'E-Kutchery' for

timely solution to their problems.

It is pertinent to mention here that LESCO Chief along with his team receive

complaints every month on facebook page 'LESCO PMDU' and is ensured to

resolve them at the earliest.

