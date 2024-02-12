LESCO Holds Meeting To Control Over-billing
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to discuss ways and means to control over-billing here at LESCO Headquarters on Monday.
All the company's functional heads including Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo and Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the CEO directed top management to take stringent measures to control the issue of over-billing and take strict departmental action against the negligent officers and employees in this matter.
He also praised the performance of the material management department. He, however, added that there is still room for improvement, so the relevant authorities should work on it.
Shahid Haider instructed the Director (HR) to improve the matters regarding the promotion of officers and employees so that they could be promoted timely. Similarly, the maintenance department has been instructed to save the customers from trouble, he said and called for putting in order necessary steps by utilizing all the resources. The LESCO Chief also instructed the Director (Safety) to provide maximum safety awareness to the officers and employees so that fatal accidents can be avoided in the future because the safety of its employees' lives is the top priority of the LESCO.
