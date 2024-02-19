Open Menu

LESCO Holds Meeting To Control Over-billing

Published February 19, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to discuss ways and means to control over-billing here at LESCO Headquarters on Monday.

All the company's functional heads including GM (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (Audit), Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo, Director (S&I) Anwar Wattoo and Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the CEO directed top management to take stringent measures to control the issue of over-billing and take strict departmental action against the negligent officers and employees in this matter. He directed the Maintenance Department to take necessary steps by utilizing all the resources to save the customers from trouble.

The CEO also praised the performance of the material management department. He, however, added that there is still room for improvement, so the relevant authorities should work on it.

Shahid Haider instructed the Director (HR) to improve the matters regarding the promotion of officers and employees so that they could be promoted timely. Similarly, the maintenance department has been instructed to save the customers from trouble, he said and called for putting in order necessary steps by utilizing all the resources. The LESCO Chief also instructed the Director (Safety) to provide maximum safety awareness to the officers and employees so that fatal accidents can be avoided in the future because the safety of its employees' lives is the top priority of LESCO. He also issued instructions to relevant officers to complete the earthing process as earlier as possible.

More Stories From Pakistan