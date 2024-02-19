LESCO Holds Meeting To Control Over-billing
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to discuss ways and means to control over-billing here at LESCO Headquarters on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to discuss ways and means to control over-billing here at LESCO Headquarters on Monday.
All the company's functional heads including GM (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (Audit), Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo, Director (S&I) Anwar Wattoo and Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the CEO directed top management to take stringent measures to control the issue of over-billing and take strict departmental action against the negligent officers and employees in this matter. He directed the Maintenance Department to take necessary steps by utilizing all the resources to save the customers from trouble.
The CEO also praised the performance of the material management department. He, however, added that there is still room for improvement, so the relevant authorities should work on it.
Shahid Haider instructed the Director (HR) to improve the matters regarding the promotion of officers and employees so that they could be promoted timely. Similarly, the maintenance department has been instructed to save the customers from trouble, he said and called for putting in order necessary steps by utilizing all the resources. The LESCO Chief also instructed the Director (Safety) to provide maximum safety awareness to the officers and employees so that fatal accidents can be avoided in the future because the safety of its employees' lives is the top priority of LESCO. He also issued instructions to relevant officers to complete the earthing process as earlier as possible.
Recent Stories
Journalists should do court reporting with more responsibility: Islamabad High ..
Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event
SU issues schedule of buses
Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India
Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary ag ..
Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy
House looted in Hassanabdal
PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case
SC summons petitioner in plea against elections
Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center underway at SAU Tandojam
KDA decides to auction land
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Journalists should do court reporting with more responsibility: Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Chief ..8 seconds ago
-
Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event13 minutes ago
-
Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy16 minutes ago
-
House looted in Hassanabdal16 minutes ago
-
PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc16 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case16 minutes ago
-
SC summons petitioner in plea against elections16 minutes ago
-
Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center underway at SAU Tandojam13 minutes ago
-
KDA decides to auction land13 minutes ago
-
AJK Prime Minister Meets Delegation from Kasghama Health and Welfare Trust26 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspension schedule for week13 minutes ago