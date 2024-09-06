Open Menu

LESCO Holds Meeting To Improve Staff Training For Public Hearings

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LESCO holds meeting to improve staff training for public hearings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to ensure improvement in the quality of training in LESCO for resolving the customers issues at open/public hearing, here at LESCO Headquarters on Friday.

The meeting considered various suggestions to provide maximum facilities to the citizens coming to the khuli kutchehry (public hearings) and to solve their problems immediately. The LESCO chief said that provision of best facilities to the customers is LESCO's top priority and all officers concerned should ensure that every issue of the customers is resolved.

The meeting also discussed about improving the quality of training of LESCO staff.

Engineer Shahid Haider said that the development of the institution is not possible without qualified staff, so special attention should be paid to the training of the staff.

The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, DG (Admin.) Masooma Adil, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (P&D) Zafar Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Director (Commercial) Tahir Nadeem, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid and Director (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah.

