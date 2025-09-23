Open Menu

LESCO Holds Public Hearing In Northern Circle To Address Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LESCO holds public hearing in Northern Circle to address complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) organized public hearing (open kachehry) to ensure prompt and transparent resolution of electricity-related public complaints in its Northern Circle on Tuesday.

On this occasion, LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt listened to consumers complaints, and issued on-the-spot orders to resolve them.

He assured the participants of his proactive outreach—including visits to mosques and local offices—while keeping his doors open to the consumers all the time. This initiative aims to rebuild public trust, with the CEO directing staff to prioritize complaints across all field offices.

Senior officials present included Operation Director Ijaz Bhatti, Superintending Engineer (SE) Northern Circle Muhammad Mazamil, Manager Commercial Waseem Iqbal, all Executive Engineers (XENs), Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), and operational staff.

Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt stated, "The public hearing empowers the consumers and guarantees swift resolution of their concerns. At LESCO, we are committed to hearing and effectively addressing consumers' voices."

The event enhanced public satisfaction, transparency, and trust. Consumers are urged to file complaints via open court, e-court, Helpline 118, or the LESCO Smart App for timely action.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

2 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

4 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

4 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

4 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

4 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan