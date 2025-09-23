LESCO Holds Public Hearing In Northern Circle To Address Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) organized public hearing (open kachehry) to ensure prompt and transparent resolution of electricity-related public complaints in its Northern Circle on Tuesday.
On this occasion, LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt listened to consumers complaints, and issued on-the-spot orders to resolve them.
He assured the participants of his proactive outreach—including visits to mosques and local offices—while keeping his doors open to the consumers all the time. This initiative aims to rebuild public trust, with the CEO directing staff to prioritize complaints across all field offices.
Senior officials present included Operation Director Ijaz Bhatti, Superintending Engineer (SE) Northern Circle Muhammad Mazamil, Manager Commercial Waseem Iqbal, all Executive Engineers (XENs), Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), and operational staff.
Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt stated, "The public hearing empowers the consumers and guarantees swift resolution of their concerns. At LESCO, we are committed to hearing and effectively addressing consumers' voices."
The event enhanced public satisfaction, transparency, and trust. Consumers are urged to file complaints via open court, e-court, Helpline 118, or the LESCO Smart App for timely action.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Position-holders awarded electric scooty bikes48 seconds ago
-
Hearing of petitions challenging Super Tax adjourned for Wednesday50 seconds ago
-
LESCO holds public hearing in Northern Circle to address complaints52 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive frees over 11 Kanals of waterway land in Abbottabad55 seconds ago
-
Six injured in accident on Jhelum Road near New Lalazar57 seconds ago
-
French envoy announces €500,000 aid for KP flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Peshawar and adjoining areas11 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora hosts dinner reception in honour of Sikh pilgrims from UK11 minutes ago
-
LESCO extends payment deadlines for electricity bills of flood-affected consumers11 minutes ago
-
3-member motorcycle-lifter gang busted11 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses Ahmad Chatta’s bail pleas in four May 9 cases11 minutes ago
-
CM condoles demise of Saudi Grand Mufti Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al-Shaikh21 minutes ago