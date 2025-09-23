LESCO holds public hearing in Northern Circle to address complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) organized public hearing (open kachehry) to ensure prompt and transparent resolution of electricity-related public complaints in its Northern Circle on Tuesday.

On this occasion, LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt listened to consumers complaints, and issued on-the-spot orders to resolve them.

He assured the participants of his proactive outreach—including visits to mosques and local offices—while keeping his doors open to the consumers all the time. This initiative aims to rebuild public trust, with the CEO directing staff to prioritize complaints across all field offices.

Senior officials present included Operation Director Ijaz Bhatti, Superintending Engineer (SE) Northern Circle Muhammad Mazamil, Manager Commercial Waseem Iqbal, all Executive Engineers (XENs), Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), and operational staff.

Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt stated, "The public hearing empowers the consumers and guarantees swift resolution of their concerns. At LESCO, we are committed to hearing and effectively addressing consumers' voices."

The event enhanced public satisfaction, transparency, and trust. Consumers are urged to file complaints via open court, e-court, Helpline 118, or the LESCO Smart App for timely action.