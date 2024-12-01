LESCO Hunts Down Transformers Thieves Gang
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has caught a 20-member gang of transformer thieves in its Kasur Circle.
According to the company's spokesman here Sunday, the accused confessed that they have stolen 15 to 20 transformers from Kasur Circle. The spokesman said that LESCO's Kasur Circle has since long been facing high financial and operational losses due to incidents of transformers theft.
On the direction of Superintending Engineer (SE Kasur Circle) Nadeem Malik, announcements were also made in mosques, appealing the people to inform the LESCO immediately on seeing anyone damaging the public property.
On a tip of, Executive Engineer (X-En Rural) Abrar Khan conducted an instant operation in the area of ??Khudiyan North and caught three accused stealing a transformer last night. All the accused were handed over to the local police. During the preliminary police investigation, it was revealed that the thieves hailing from Chungi Amar Sidhu area of Lahore, is a gang of 20 members who steal transformers.
An FIR has also been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, during an anti-power theft operation under the supervision of X-En Kamran Naveed in LESCO's Baghbanpura Division, Lahore, the LESCO inspection team led by SDO Noman Siddique (Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-Division) detected electricity pilferage at a plastic factory in vicinity of Bhamma Jhugiyan.
The inspection team found that the factory owner Muhammad Shafiq has been stealing electricity direct from the transformer bypassing the ATB Box after tearing down its paper seals and opening it, thus causing loss of millions of rupees per month to the company. The SDO disconnected the illegal connection and took into his custody the transformer and wires.
Though the accused Muhammad Shafiq escaped from the spot, LESCO has charged him with a detention bill and also got registered an FIR with the relevant police station.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags11 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Saleem Memon for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector11 minutes ago
-
Railway police recover stolen materials; two held11 minutes ago
-
Diabetes screening recommended for individuals aged 35 and above11 minutes ago
-
Political stability imperative for economic growth: Qaiser Sheikh21 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri highlights PPP’s unparalleled sacrifices for democracy21 minutes ago
-
Boy recovered from Mardan21 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab & OPF join forces to address grievances of overseas Pakistanis21 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders at new heights of cowardice: Azma Bokhari31 minutes ago
-
Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup kicks off 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival31 minutes ago
-
Irregularities worth Rs30bn revealed in Buzdar govt project31 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers arrested, 5.5 kg drugs recovered41 minutes ago