Open Menu

LESCO Inducts Children Of Deceased Employees

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 09:54 PM

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider gave away appointment letters to the children of employees who died during their service at a ceremony arranged in this connection here at Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider gave away appointment letters to the children of employees who died during their service at a ceremony arranged in this connection here at Tuesday.

A total of 16 individuals were given away with appointment letters including three Commercial Assistants, two SSO-II, four LDCs (lower division clerks), two Meter Readers, one Assistant Lineman and one Naib Qasid.

Addressing the ceremony, the CEO said that LESCO is always striving to protect the rights of its more than 19,000 employees, asserting that LESCO is a user-friendly company. He said that the doors of jobs are always opened for the children of the deceased employees so that they can actively participate in the success of the company like their parents. He also congratulated all the newly recruited individuals.

Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi was also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Died All LESCO Jobs

Recent Stories

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

28 seconds ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

6 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

6 minutes ago
 Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

6 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

40 minutes ago
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

6 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

13 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

14 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

14 minutes ago
 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon ..

Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

14 minutes ago
 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Qu ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan