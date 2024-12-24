LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider gave away appointment letters to the children of employees who died during their service at a ceremony arranged in this connection here at Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider gave away appointment letters to the children of employees who died during their service at a ceremony arranged in this connection here at Tuesday.

A total of 16 individuals were given away with appointment letters including three Commercial Assistants, two SSO-II, four LDCs (lower division clerks), two Meter Readers, one Assistant Lineman and one Naib Qasid.

Addressing the ceremony, the CEO said that LESCO is always striving to protect the rights of its more than 19,000 employees, asserting that LESCO is a user-friendly company. He said that the doors of jobs are always opened for the children of the deceased employees so that they can actively participate in the success of the company like their parents. He also congratulated all the newly recruited individuals.

Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi was also present.