LESCO installs 272 new transformers of 100kVA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has installed 272 new transformers of 100kVA along with overloaded transformers in all its circles of work.

Under the supervision Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, works for system improvement and up-gradation are being carried out throughout LESCO region (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara), according to the company's spokesman here Sunday.

He mentioned that considering the problems of overloading in LESCO region, 272 new transformers of 100kVA have been installed along with overloaded transformers to solve problems like transformer failure and overloading in the respective areas.

He explained that eight new transformers have been installed in Northern Circle of LESCO, 44 ??in Central Circle, 123 in Eastern Circle, 53 in Okara Circle, one in South Circle, 25 in Sheikhupura Circle and 18 in Nankana Sahib Circle.