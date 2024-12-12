LESCO Installs Biometric Machines In All Offices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has issued orders to complete installation of biometric systems in all the LESCO's circles, divisions, Revenue offices and sub-divisions at the earliest to ensure attendance of all officers and employees
Chairing an important meeting here Thursday, the CEO said that the installation of biometric system at LESCO headquarters has yielded significant results as it improved the attendance of all officers and employees, while the problem of fake overtime and off days has also been resolved.
After this successful experiment, it has been decided to install biometric machines in all other offices of LESCO.
The meeting was attended by Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, DG (Admin) Noman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ejaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mahmood, Director (S&I) Asghar Sukhera and Director Commercial Nadeem Tahir, Director (Anti-Theft) Muhammad Shahid Malik and Director (Recovery) Muhammad Muzammil.
