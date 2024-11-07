LESCO Installs Insulated Cable On Race Course Feeder
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken a great initiative for environmental protection by starting the work of laying insulated wires to protect the trees from cutting and trimming
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken a great initiative for environmental protection by starting the work of laying insulated wires to protect the trees from cutting and trimming.
LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told the media here Thursday that 11kV wires of the Race Course feeder were affected due to sprouting of trees' branches along the transmission line. He added, "We have not preferred to cut or trimmed the trees but replacing the 6.8 kilometers long respective transmission line with insulated conductor with a cost of Rs 5.863 million."
He mentioned that insulated cables would not only protect valuable trees, but also protect the conductor from rain, flying kites and other technical faults.
Recent Stories
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability3 minutes ago
-
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in S Waziristan3 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets affected girl in Sahiwa ..4 minutes ago
-
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday University4 minutes ago
-
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest4 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, trafficking10 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to M ..10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister10 minutes ago