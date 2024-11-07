LESCO installs insulated cable on Race Course feeder

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken a great initiative for environmental protection by starting the work of laying insulated wires to protect the trees from cutting and trimming

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken a great initiative for environmental protection by starting the work of laying insulated wires to protect the trees from cutting and trimming.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told the media here Thursday that 11kV wires of the Race Course feeder were affected due to sprouting of trees' branches along the transmission line. He added, "We have not preferred to cut or trimmed the trees but replacing the 6.8 kilometers long respective transmission line with insulated conductor with a cost of Rs 5.863 million."

He mentioned that insulated cables would not only protect valuable trees, but also protect the conductor from rain, flying kites and other technical faults.