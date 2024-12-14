LESCO issues list of defaulting govt institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) here Saturday released the list of Federal and provincial governments' departments which failed to pay the company's outstanding dues.

According to the statistics shared by the LESCO spokesperson, TMAs (Tehsil Municipal Administrations) are the biggest defaulter with outstanding dues of Rs 7.192 billion. The other insolvent departments included: Water and Sewerage Authority Lahore (WASA) owed an amount of Rs 2.

297 billion, Punjab Irrigation and Power Department Rs 713 million; Punjab Police Department Rs 496 million; District Government Lahore Rs 495 million; Pakistan Railways Rs 409 million; District Government Kasur Rs 381 million; Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rs 253 million; Punjab Prisons Department Rs 243 million; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Rs 238 million; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs 231 million; Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Rs 205 million; PWD Rs 103 million; Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs 71 million; and Cabinet Secretariat Rs 41 million.