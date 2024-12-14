Open Menu

LESCO Issues List Of Defaulting Govt Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LESCO issues list of defaulting govt institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) here Saturday released the list of Federal and provincial governments' departments which failed to pay the company's outstanding dues.

According to the statistics shared by the LESCO spokesperson, TMAs (Tehsil Municipal Administrations) are the biggest defaulter with outstanding dues of Rs 7.192 billion. The other insolvent departments included: Water and Sewerage Authority Lahore (WASA) owed an amount of Rs 2.

297 billion, Punjab Irrigation and Power Department Rs 713 million; Punjab Police Department Rs 496 million; District Government Lahore Rs 495 million; Pakistan Railways Rs 409 million; District Government Kasur Rs 381 million; Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rs 253 million; Punjab Prisons Department Rs 243 million; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Rs 238 million; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs 231 million; Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Rs 205 million; PWD Rs 103 million; Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs 71 million; and Cabinet Secretariat Rs 41 million.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Punjab Water Company Road Kasur Government Cabinet Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

5 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

6 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

6 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

18 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan