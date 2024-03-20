LESCO Issues List Of Insolvent Govt Institutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) here Wednesday released the list of government's departments which failed to pay the company's outstanding dues
According to the statistics shared by the LESCO spokesperson here, Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore (WASA) is the biggest defaulter with outstanding dues of more than Rs 3.886 billion. The other insolvent departments included: TMA (Tehsil Municipal Administration) Data Ganj Bukhsh owed Rs 486.6 million to LESCO; TMA Allama Iqbal Town Rs 308.
4 million; TMA Kasur Rs 250 million; Irrigation and Power Department Punjab Rs 293.5 million; Lahore Ring Road Authority owes an amount of more than Rs 126.3 million; City District Government (CDG) Lahore Rs 93.1 million; Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) Rs 20 million; CDG Kasur Rs 327.4 million; Punjab Museum is in default of Rs 16.7 million; Punjab PWD Rs 48.6 million; and Punjab Buildings Department is LESCO's defaulter of Rs 39.5 million.
