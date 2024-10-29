Open Menu

LESCO Issues List Of Insolvent Govt Institutions

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) here Tuesday released the list of federal and provincial governments' departments which failed to pay the company's outstanding dues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) here Tuesday released the list of Federal and provincial governments' departments which failed to pay the company's outstanding dues.

According to the statistics shared by the LESCO spokesperson, TMAs (Tehsil Municipal Administrations) are the biggest defaulter with outstanding dues of Rs 6.670 billion. The other insolvent departments included: Water and Sewerage Authority Lahore (WASA) with Rs 3.

6 billion; Punjab Irrigation Department Rs 699 million; Lahore Ring Road Authority owes an amount of Rs 232 million; Pakistan Railways Rs 519 million; Civil Aviation Authority Rs 168 million; PWD Rs 99 million; Cabinet Secretariat Rs 81 million; Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs 62 million; Pakistan Administrative Staff College Rs 35 million; Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Rs 32 million; Punjab Police Department Rs 735 million; District Government Lahore Rs 535 million; District and Tehsil Hospital Lahore Rs 467 million; District Government Kasur Rs 367 million; Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Rs 283 million; Mayo Hospital Rs 278 million; Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rs 257 million; Punjab Prisons Department Rs 255 million; and Ganga Ram Hospital Rs 201 million.

