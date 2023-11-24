Open Menu

LESCO Issues New List Of Insolvent Govt Depts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has released a new list of insolvent public institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has released a new list of insolvent public institutions.

LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that according to new list, PIA Lahore is in default of more than Rs 230 million, Chairman Municipal Committee Kasur has to pay outstanding dues of Rs 170 million, Chairman Municipal Committee Street Light Kasur is defaulter of more than Rs 150 million. He added that Pumping Station Khokhar Road Shad Bagh and MS Services Hospital office are in default of over Rs 130 million each; Senior Mechanical Engineer WASA Shad Bagh Band Road and TMO Data Ganj Bakhsh Town owed more than Rs.110 million dues each; Director of Operation North LDA Disposal Station Tajpura Lahore is in default of more than Rs 100 million; and Rs 70 million dues has to be paid each by DHQ Kasur, WASA Sewerage Pumping Station Nawan Kot, Mayo Hospital Eye Ward, and TMO Data Ganj Bakhsh Town Main Bazaar Noori Building.

The LESCO dues of Rs 60 million each are yet to be paid by TMO Sumanabad Etihad Colony Road, District Jail Ferozepur Road and Punjab University New Campus.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has directed all concerned officers to ensure recovery of dues from defaulting government institutions and to take all possible steps in this regard.

