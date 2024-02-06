LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) officer passes away

LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) Cycling Team Assistant Manager Mumtaz Riaz has passed away due to cardiac arrest, the LESCO spokesman confirmed this to the media here Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) Cycling Team Assistant Manager Mumtaz Riaz has passed away due to cardiac arrest, the LESCO spokesman confirmed this to the media here Tuesday.

A large number of LESCO officers and employees participated in the funeral prayer.

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Mumtaz Riaz, and said that Mumtaz Riaz's services to the company would be remembered forever. He also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

The spokesman mentioned that Mumtaz Riaz was also the Assistant Manager of WAPDA Cycling Team.