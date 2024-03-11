Open Menu

LESCO Making Transmission System More Stable

March 11, 2024

In order to make the electricity transmission system more stable, the LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) is working on priority basis under the supervision of its Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, according to the company's spokesman here Monday

He added that various measures are being taken to strengthen and integrate the power transmission system in the LESCO region spanning over five districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara.

He elaborated that these measures included the construction of new grid stations, system up-gradation, and installation of new power transformers of different efficiencies.

He mentioned that the teams of GSE Circle of LESCO have completed several tasks for the improvement and strengthening of the system such as enhancing the transformer's capacity from 20/26MVA to 31.5/40MVA at Model Town Grid Station; and installation of 31.5/40MVA power transformer at Fatehgarh Grid Station. He said that these up-gradation and maintenance works would definitely improve the power supply mechanism in the respective areas, asserting that LESCO is striving hard to provide better facilities to its customers.

