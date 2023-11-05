Open Menu

LESCO Meter Reader Dismissed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LESCO meter reader dismissed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has dismissed from service a meter reader after he was found guilty of conniving in electricity theft in Sheranwala Sub-Division.

The company’s spokesman told media here Sunday that under the leadership of LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, a vigorous operation against electricity thieves is going on across the LESCO region, while strict action is also being taken against the company’s officers and other employees who assist in electricity theft and neglect their duties.

During a recent operation, he said, meter reader Muhammad Naeem of Sheranwala Sub-Division was dismissed from service after being found guilty of facilitating a consumer in electricity theft by placing a shunt on the power meter.

The accused was also supplying the stolen electricity to neighbours and giving monthly bribes to the meter reader.

After noticing the connivance, LESCO authorities initiated a departmental inquiry against the meter reader after placing him on suspension. The official, he mentioned, was given full opportunity but he failed to clear his position and could not submit a satisfactory answer to the inquiry committee. On the recommendation of the committee, the competent authority, the XEN/DMO (Deputy Manager-Operation) of Data Darbar Division, issued the ‘dismissal from service’ order for him, the spokesman concluded.

