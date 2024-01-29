Open Menu

LESCO Modernizes Training Facilities At RTC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM

LESCO modernizes training facilities at RTC

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has put in order modern facilities for training of Meter Readers at its Regional Training Center (RTC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has put in order modern facilities for training of Meter Readers at its Regional Training Center (RTC).

The RTC Principal Major Aurangzeb told media here Monday that following directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, various measures have been taken to improve the skills and abilities of all its staff. He added that recently, meter reading and billing software has been introduced at the Center and the IT laboratory has also been modernized.

The RTC has also arranged a training programme for Commercial Instructors, who would teach the incoming commercial staff about the modern methods of meter reading and billing, he said and asserted that it would not only improve the meter reading and billing system of the company but also resolve the customers' complaints speedily.

The training classes for the LESCO officers and field staff have been started at the RTC, and they are also being taught the new techniques to prevent electricity theft.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Reading Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zai ..

Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published

4 minutes ago
 Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commi ..

Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestin ..

Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China

12 minutes ago
 Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elect ..

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District

16 minutes ago
 CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior ..

CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.

18 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen t ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

18 minutes ago
Separate portal to be established for addressing p ..

Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..

18 minutes ago
 54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.S ..

54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN

18 minutes ago
 Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes ..

Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi

18 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

15 minutes ago
 Union calls public transport strike across Germany ..

Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday

15 minutes ago
 Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan