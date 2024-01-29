LESCO modernizes training facilities at RTC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has put in order modern facilities for training of Meter Readers at its Regional Training Center (RTC).

The RTC Principal Major Aurangzeb told media here Monday that following directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, various measures have been taken to improve the skills and abilities of all its staff. He added that recently, meter reading and billing software has been introduced at the Center and the IT laboratory has also been modernized.

The RTC has also arranged a training programme for Commercial Instructors, who would teach the incoming commercial staff about the modern methods of meter reading and billing, he said and asserted that it would not only improve the meter reading and billing system of the company but also resolve the customers' complaints speedily.

The training classes for the LESCO officers and field staff have been started at the RTC, and they are also being taught the new techniques to prevent electricity theft.