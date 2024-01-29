LESCO Modernizes Training Facilities At RTC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has put in order modern facilities for training of Meter Readers at its Regional Training Center (RTC)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has put in order modern facilities for training of Meter Readers at its Regional Training Center (RTC).
The RTC Principal Major Aurangzeb told media here Monday that following directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, various measures have been taken to improve the skills and abilities of all its staff. He added that recently, meter reading and billing software has been introduced at the Center and the IT laboratory has also been modernized.
The RTC has also arranged a training programme for Commercial Instructors, who would teach the incoming commercial staff about the modern methods of meter reading and billing, he said and asserted that it would not only improve the meter reading and billing system of the company but also resolve the customers' complaints speedily.
The training classes for the LESCO officers and field staff have been started at the RTC, and they are also being taught the new techniques to prevent electricity theft.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published4 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District16 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.18 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran18 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz18 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi18 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare15 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC15 minutes ago
-
RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations9 minutes ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore9 minutes ago