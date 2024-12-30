LESCO nabs electricity pilferers in Attari Saroba

The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team nabbed a large number of power pilferers in Attari Saroba area, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team nabbed a large number of power pilferers in Attari Saroba area, here on Monday.

Nishtar Colony Sub-Division team led by its SDO conducted an operation in the Attari Saroba area and nabbed accused who were stealing electricity by attaching a swivel to the LESCO supply line on Ashiana Road.

The LESCO team has disconnected the illegal connection and registered a cases against the accused and charged them with 40,000 units as a detection bill.