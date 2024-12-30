LESCO Nabs Electricity Pilferers In Attari Saroba
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team nabbed a large number of power pilferers in Attari Saroba area, here on Monday
Nishtar Colony Sub-Division team led by its SDO conducted an operation in the Attari Saroba area and nabbed accused who were stealing electricity by attaching a swivel to the LESCO supply line on Ashiana Road.
The LESCO team has disconnected the illegal connection and registered a cases against the accused and charged them with 40,000 units as a detection bill.
