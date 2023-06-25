LESCO observing load-shedding as per schedule: BoD chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is implementing the load-shedding schedule, issued by the Ministry of Power Division for three to four hours on feeders with high losses and two hours on feeders with low losses and no power theft.

LESCO board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman confirmed this to the media at a press conference, held here at South Circle office, Ghazi Road on Sunday, while the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider also accompanied him.

He added that LESCO was putting in order all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its customers, adding that around 700 line staffers were working in the field to redress customers' complaints. "In order to ensure timely redress of complaints, the company had constituted 175 teams including construction staff, and these teams were present in the field. The shutdown due to ongoing development works in the LESCO region has also been stopped immediately," he asserted.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Nauman said that last year, the LESCO's electricity demand was 4000 megawatts which now increased to 6000 megawatts. There was no shortage of materials in the LESCO as transformers, meters, cables and other equipment were available in sufficient number in the company's stores, he responded to a query.

To another question, he explained that due to heatwave over the last few days, there had been an increase in complaints of tripping and damaged transformers in the LESCO region, however, the field staff teams, working in a timely manner, replaced 200 defective transformers in five hours, out of which a large number of new transformers had been installed.

He told the media that most of the complaints received to LESCO were from private housing schemes, citing that the private housing scheme were responsible for providing the relevant materials in case of power failure in the respective housing society and LESCO had no role in this regard. He added that material was not provided due to inefficiency of the private schemes however the LESCO installed trolleys transformers in several private housing societies and also provided material to solve the problems of consumers.

LESCO BoD Chairman assured that power load management would be improved on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha so that LESCO customers could not face any problem and spend their Eid happily.