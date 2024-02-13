LESCO Officer Secures 2nd Position In JMC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Assistant Manager Asma Amin has secured 2nd position in the nine-week Junior Management Course (JMC) held at WAPDA Staff College, according to LESCO spokesman here Tuesday.
He mentioned that officers from all over the country participated in the course.
LESCO's Asma Amin grabbed 84 percent marks in the course and was awarded with a shield by the WAPDA Administrative Staff College.
Meanwhile, LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider congratulated the Assistant Manager Asma Amin for securing the second position in the training course and said that competent officers are an asset of the LESCO.
