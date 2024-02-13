Open Menu

LESCO Officer Secures 2nd Position In JMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM

LESCO officer secures 2nd position in JMC

Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Assistant Manager Asma Amin has secured 2nd position in the nine-week Junior Management Course (JMC) held at WAPDA Staff College, according to LESCO spokesman here Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Assistant Manager Asma Amin has secured 2nd position in the nine-week Junior Management Course (JMC) held at WAPDA Staff College, according to LESCO spokesman here Tuesday.

He mentioned that officers from all over the country participated in the course.

LESCO's Asma Amin grabbed 84 percent marks in the course and was awarded with a shield by the WAPDA Administrative Staff College.

Meanwhile, LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider congratulated the Assistant Manager Asma Amin for securing the second position in the training course and said that competent officers are an asset of the LESCO.

Related Topics

Lahore WAPDA Company All From LESCO

Recent Stories

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

3 minutes ago
 2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economi ..

2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college

4 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the ..

ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..

8 minutes ago
 Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahaw ..

Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar

8 minutes ago
 FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 mont ..

FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months

8 minutes ago
 SFA to work on self-assessment program

SFA to work on self-assessment program

8 minutes ago
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese cu ..

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..

15 minutes ago
 LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LESCO disconnects WASA connections

15 minutes ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

15 minutes ago
 Commitment, time management must be inculcated in ..

Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..

5 minutes ago
 Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in ..

Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed for bringing more improvements in a ..

Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan