LESCO Officer Secures First Position In JMC
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 07:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Assistant Manager Noor-ul-Ain secured the first position in the nine-week-long Junior Management Course (JMC), held at WAPDA Administrative Staff College.
According to the LESCO spokesman here on Wednesday, officers from all-over the country participated in the course, while Noor-ul-Ain secured more than 87 per cent marks. She was also presented a shield by the WAPDA Administrative Staff College.
LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider congratulated the Assistant Manager for bringing laurel to the company.
