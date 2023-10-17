LESCO officers, employees swear in not to indulge in corruption

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 07:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) took a unique and great initiative to eliminate corruption and bribery in the company as all its officers and employees sworn in that they would not indulge in this menace.

LESCO spokesman disclosed to media here Tuesday that on the instructions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, all officers and employees including functional heads were sworn in to eliminate corruption and bribery from LESCO.

All the officers and employees took an oath; “That knowing Allah is omnipotent and watching, I promise that I shall remain faithful and obedient to Pakistan and LESCO. I shall neither give nor take bribes and shall not protect both the giver and the receiver. I shall not do anything wrong by being influenced by someone's recommendation and I myself shall not recommend a wrong thing. I shall not knowingly do anything that is detrimental to the reputation of my country, nation and LESCO.

I shall avoid lies, backbiting, slander and breaking promises. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant me the ability to stick to this promise and give me strength to fulfill it, Aameen.”

The functional heads- CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, General Manager (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (HR) Azia Shoaib, DG (Implementation) Zameer Hussain Kulachi, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Muhammad Ramzan Butt, Director General Mirad Altaf Qadir, Chief Engineer (O&M-T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Director General (IT) Tahir Mahmood Nadeem, Chief Engineer (TS Design) Muhammad Asif Majeed, CE (Development) Tahir Mehmood, CE (PIU) Ijaz Ahmed, CE (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Company Secretary Owais Yasin and Director (Admin) Nauman Ghafoor also sworn in, and the officers and employees of the departments under their command also took the oath.

