LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders to disconnect WASA connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider on Wednesday warned the officers concerned that over-billing would not be tolerated in the LESCO region and all operation officers should ensure 100 percent accuracy of mobile meter readings.

He also ordered LESCO Director (Customer Services) to disconnect all the power connections of WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) over non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 6.754 billion.

Chairing monthly performance meeting of LESCO's south circle for July 2023 here, he said that all SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) should maintain the emergency response time in mind and ensure timely redressal of complaints. He said that instructions have been issued to the SDOs in this regard even before, however, if any complaints like non-picking of the phone number or undue delay in redressal of the complaint were received by the SDO, then strict action would be taken against the officer concerned.

The CEO expressed deep sorrow over the death of two persons in Garden Town Sub-Division and ordered disciplinary action against the concerned officer and Line Superintendent, and also directed the engineers of South Circle to take appropriate measures to avoid such accidents in future.

Senior Engineer (SE) Aqeel Zafar Silhari briefed the chief about south circle's performance in July. Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Recovery) Rai Masud Kharl, and all the officers concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, LESCO spokesman confirmed to media that the company's CEO ordered the Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar to disconnect all WASA connections, as the agency did not pay the total dues of Rs 6,754 million for last three months. He said that WASA's bill for the month of August is Rs 1,166.19 million, which was due on August 21, asserting that regarding the payment of the bills, the LESCO administration tried to contact the WASA administration several times but could not be contacted.

The LESCO chief also chaired a meeting of the top officers and reviewed the performance of the LESCO's Public Relations Section. The CEO and all other officers of the company expressed their satisfaction over its performance and also gave various suggestions to further improve performance of the important section.

During the meeting, Shahid Haider expressed displeasure over the performance of SDO Shahdara areas of Lahore and recommended action against him.