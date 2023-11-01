Lesco Official Held For Taking Bribe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore claimed on Wednesday to have arrested
an official of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) for accepting bribe.
According to FIA spokesperson, Meter Inspector Hamid Jamil was arrested from
LESCO Sub-division office Islampura red-handed while accepting bribe from a
costumer.
A case has been registered against the accused.