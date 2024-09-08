LESCO official suspended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has suspended an official for negligence in his duty.

According to the company's spokesperson here Sunday, Assistant Lineman Syed Akmal Rasool posted in Kala Khatai Road Sub-Division has been suspended for misconduct and dereliction of duty.

LESCO Chief Engineer Shahid Haider says that the black sheep are tarnishing the company's repute and vowed to continue with strict action against such elements.