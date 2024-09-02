Open Menu

LESCO Overhauls 25 Incoming Panels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:13 PM

LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels

Grid System Operation (GSO) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has completed overhauling of incoming panels of several grid stations to provide quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Grid System Operation (GSO) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has completed overhauling of incoming panels of several grid stations to provide quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

According to LESCO spokesman here Monday, the GSO teams updated and restored 25 incoming panels as there were flashover faults due to heat in the panels.

The panels have been updated to reduce heat build-up and prevent flashover, he said and added that it would also increase the maintenance period of the panel.

Related Topics

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) LESCO

Recent Stories

Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-l ..

Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead

34 minutes ago
 Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in l ..

Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for ..

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card progr ..

Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme with Arno Kirchhof

2 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan ambassador, Abdul Aleem Khan discuss is ..

Azerbaijan ambassador, Abdul Aleem Khan discuss issues related to bilateral coop ..

4 minutes ago
 PCB Hall of Fame Waqar Younis to mentor Lions in C ..

PCB Hall of Fame Waqar Younis to mentor Lions in Champions Cup

4 minutes ago
Baseless litigation causes increase in number of p ..

Baseless litigation causes increase in number of pending cases: Chief Justice of ..

2 hours ago
 Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining indus ..

Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining industry

2 hours ago
 DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping co ..

DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping country’s future

2 hours ago
 Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held ..

Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held at SBBU

2 hours ago
 Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss ..

Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss to Sindh: Mohammed Bux Mahar

2 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan