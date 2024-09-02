LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels

(@FahadShabbir)

Grid System Operation (GSO) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has completed overhauling of incoming panels of several grid stations to provide quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers

According to LESCO spokesman here Monday, the GSO teams updated and restored 25 incoming panels as there were flashover faults due to heat in the panels.

The panels have been updated to reduce heat build-up and prevent flashover, he said and added that it would also increase the maintenance period of the panel.