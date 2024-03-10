Lesco Plan For Ramazan Finalised
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has prepared a plan to provide uninterrupted power supply to domestic consumers during Sehr and Iftar timing in Ramazan, sources told APP on Sunday.
On the instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, Lesco has completed arrangements for Ramazan.
Lesco has also established a control room at its headquarters for system monitoring. All officers concerned would be present in the control room during Sehr and Iftar, while a notification had also been issued to form a separate team for monitoring the power control room.
A separate team of Grid System Operation Circle has also been formed and orders have been issued to ensure additional trolley transformers in subdivisions and to replace faulty transformers within three hours, sources added.
