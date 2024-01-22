LESCO, police conduct operation in Jiya Bagga, arrest 10 power pilferers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) along with area police has conducted operation against electricity thieves in Jiya Baga area and got arrested ten accused, besides charging them with heavy fines in the form of detection bills.

The company's spokesman told media here Monday that on the instructions of SE (Superintending Engineer) Central Circle, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Jiya Bagga under the supervision of X-En Raiwind along with police and Elite Force conducted the search operation in Ladhe Ki Ocha, Ladhe Ki Niwan, Jodo Dher and nearby areas.

During the operation, ten accused were found stealing electricity by hooking wires on the main supply line of LESCO. The LESCO team disconnected the illegal connections and the police arrested all the accused on the spot and registered cases against them under relevant laws.

The LESCO also imposed heavy fines on them in the form of detection bills.

The LSECO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider says that all the staff of LESCO are trying to prevent electricity theft. He vowed that anti-electricity theft campaign would continue till elimination of electricity theft.