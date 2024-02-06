LESCO Receives Rs 6m Dues From District Jail Okara
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has received Rs 6 million out of the total Rs 13 million outstanding dues from District Jail Okara, according to LESCO spokesman here Tuesday.
He added that on the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, recovery from defaulters is going on across the LESCO region. He explained that the administration of District Jail Okara was in default of Rs 13 million to LESCO and had not been paying the dues for the last three months despite the fact the LESCO served numerous notices for payment of dues to the jail administration but to no avail, which had left the LESCO with no other option but to disconnect the power supply to the District Jail Okara.
At last, the company disconnected the Okara jail's electricity supply, which prompted the jail administration to pay heed to the LESCO's notices and finally, the administration paid Rs 6 million out of Rs 13 million dues and got restored the electricity supply.
