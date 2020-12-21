Lesco recovered Rs.3.6 mln from pilferers

City Sub-Division LESCO,during ongoing crackdown against power pilferers,recovered detection bills of amounting Rs 3.652 million during the last six months

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :City Sub-Division LESCO,during ongoing crackdown against power pilferers,recovered detection bills of amounting Rs 3.652 million during the last six months.

While talking to APP here on Monday,SDO Ibrar-ul-Hasan said that the led by Asif Majeed,Exion city sub-division and Nasir Ayaz,Chief Engineer,Kasur circle conducted raids at various areas and recovered detection bills worth Rs.3.652 million, while cases were registered against 234 pilferers.