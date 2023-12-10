LESCO recovers over Rs 10m from 504 defaulters in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs 10 million from 504 chronic defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 87th day of its recovery campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that on the 87th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.59 million from 88 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.95 million from 65 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.09 million from 54 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.41 million from 32 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.55 million from 29 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 0.84 million from 55 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

89 million from 96 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.33 million from 85 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.56 billion from 50,735 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 197.52 million from 6,521 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 380.69 million from 6,552 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 210.10 million from 6,035 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 82.05 million from 2,657 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 112.51 million from 4,701 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 237.76 million from 5,838 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 99.31 million from 7,881 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 244.95 million from 10,550 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.