LESCO recovers over Rs 11.1m from 489 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 11.1 million from 489 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 91st day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that on the 91st day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia, and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.43 million from 66 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.79 million from 49 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt. Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 1.45 million from 52 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 1.31 million from 59 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.67 million from 43 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 0.98 million from 49 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

32 million from 102 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.24 million from 69 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.60 billion from 52,644 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 203.22 million from 6,779 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 390.92 million from 6,799 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 215.07 million from 6,245 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 85.70 million from 2,844 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 114.95 million from 4,863 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 241.71 million from 6,067 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 103.20 million from 8,266 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 248.95 million from 10,781 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.