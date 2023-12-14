Open Menu

LESCO Recovers Over Rs 11.1m From 489 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.1m from 489 defaulters in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 11.1 million from 489 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 91st day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 11.1 million from 489 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 91st day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that on the 91st day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia, and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.43 million from 66 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.79 million from 49 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt. Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 1.45 million from 52 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 1.31 million from 59 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.67 million from 43 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 0.98 million from 49 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

32 million from 102 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.24 million from 69 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.60 billion from 52,644 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 203.22 million from 6,779 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 390.92 million from 6,799 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 215.07 million from 6,245 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 85.70 million from 2,844 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 114.95 million from 4,863 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 241.71 million from 6,067 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 103.20 million from 8,266 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 248.95 million from 10,781 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib September Media All From Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

George highlights services of unsung heroes of Chr ..

George highlights services of unsung heroes of Christian community country's dev ..

3 minutes ago
 LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

5 minutes ago
 Temporary ceasefire agreed between junta, armed gr ..

Temporary ceasefire agreed between junta, armed groups in north Myanmar: China

7 minutes ago
 Awareness workshop on drug use and HIV held

Awareness workshop on drug use and HIV held

5 minutes ago
 Russia targets Kyiv after Putin's Ukraine 'victory ..

Russia targets Kyiv after Putin's Ukraine 'victory' pledge

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of Telenor, Etisalat Group meets IT min ..

Delegation of Telenor, Etisalat Group meets IT minister

5 minutes ago
US retail sales pick up unexpectedly in November

US retail sales pick up unexpectedly in November

5 minutes ago
 BISP providing social, economic protection to dese ..

BISP providing social, economic protection to deserving women; Noreen Zahra

5 minutes ago
 All set to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express ..

All set to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express trains

5 minutes ago
 PPP wants to develop the urban, rural areas alike: ..

PPP wants to develop the urban, rural areas alike: Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK ..

Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK till they achieve their freed ..

33 minutes ago
 Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan