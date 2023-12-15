LESCO recovers over Rs 11.2m from 527 defaulters in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 11.2 million from 527 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 92nd day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Friday that on the 92nd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.34 million from 75 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.18 million from 66 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.32 million from 58 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.93 million from 44 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager(Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.60 million from 45 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.27 million from 57 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur andOkara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

93 million from 99 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.68 million from 83 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Uptill now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.61 billion from 53,171 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 204.56 million from 6,854 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 394.09 million from 6,865 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 216.39 million from 6,303 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 86.64 million from 2,888 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 115.55 million from 4,908 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 242.98 million from 6,124 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 104.13 million from 8,365 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 250.64 million from 10,864 defaulters in Kasur Circle.For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.