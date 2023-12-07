LESCO recovers over Rs 11m from 536 defaulters in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 11 million from 536 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 85th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 11 million from 536 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 85th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.39 million from 61 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 4.01 million from 76 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.40 million from 53 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.48 million from 32 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.56 million from 32 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 0.72 million from 37 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

89 million from 94 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.74 million from 103 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.53 billion from 49,227 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 193.46 million from 6,310 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 370.15 million from 6,351 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 206.54 million from 5,886 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 80.78 million from 2,565 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 110.47 million from 4,576 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 234.37 million from 5,685 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 96.65 million from 7,598 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 240.14 million from 10,256 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.