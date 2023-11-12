LESCO recovers over Rs 1.2b from 37,889 defaulters in 2 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 1.2 billion from 37,889 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during two months of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that during the 60 days, Chief Engineer O&M(T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 153.46 million from 4,926 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 283.91 million from 4,726 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal)Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and TehsildarCant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 173.67 million from 4,731 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 64.734 million from 1,926 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager(Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 81.02 million from 3,537 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 173.53 million from 4,337 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 76.

14 million from 5,574 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 197.97 million from 8,135 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 60th day of the recovery campaign, he said, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 6.0 billion from 312 dead defaulters inits all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.81 million from 33 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 1.76 million from 58 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 0.86 million from 26 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.23 million from 05 defaulters in SouthCircle, Rs 0.51 million from 39 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.25 million from 66 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.47 million from 48 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.63 million from 37 defaulters in KasurCircle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in thedues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.