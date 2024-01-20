LESCO recovers over Rs 13.1m from 505 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 13.1 million from 505 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 128th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.10 million from 62 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.77 million from 58 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.32 million from 60 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.83 million from 30 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.50 million from 30 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.42 million from 82 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

74 million from 99 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.47 million from 84 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 2.5 billion from 70,328 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 273.20 million from 9,858 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 499.98 million from 9,182 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 266.39 million from 7,935 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 112.74 million from 4,054 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 173.22 million from 6,326 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 304.48 million from 8,581 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 129.50 million from 11,184 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 291.67 million from 13,208 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.