LESCO Recovers Over Rs 19m From 635 Defaulters In A Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 19 million from 635 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on 69th day of its recovery campaign

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 69th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.39 million from 88 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 4.87 million from 71 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.09 million from 59 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.56 million from 26 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.91 million from 67 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 3.18 million from 80 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

47 million from 124 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.87 million from 120 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.3 billion from 41,781 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 165.48 million from 5,354 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 307.37 million from 5,349 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 185.60 million from 5,112 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 68.75 million from 2,074 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 87.93 million from 3,941 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 189.24 million from 4,888 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 82.30 million from 6,137 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 215.20 million from 8,926 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

