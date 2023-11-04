LESCO recovers over Rs 1m from 381 defaulters on 52nd day

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 1 million from 381 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 52nd day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 1 million from 381 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 52nd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that on the 52nd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.39 million from 51 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.31 million from 62 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.64 million from 47 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.96 million from 07 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.61 million from 45 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.52 million from 64 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

67 million from 59 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.42 million from 46 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.13 billion from 35,362 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 145.42 million from 4,675 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 260.73 million from 4,257 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 164.64 million from 4,470 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 63.28 million from 1,868 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 76.41 million from 3,223 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 164.54 million from 3,938 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 72.94 million from 5,214 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 189.67 million from 7,717 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.