LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 20 million from 614 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on 79th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that on the 79th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.86 million from 75 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.05 million from 87 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.42 million from 50 defaulters in Central Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 6.01 million from 50 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.10 million from 86 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.10 million from 94 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.

58 million from 126 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.47 billion from 46,867 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 185.64 million from 5,990 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 352.23million from 6,019 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 199.94 million from 5,625 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 77.86 million from 2,409 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 99.66 million from 4,381 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 230.37 million from 5,491 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 92.30 million from 7,103 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 233.79million from 9,849 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.