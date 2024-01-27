LESCO recovers over Rs 2.16b from 73,612 defaulters in 135 day

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 2.16 billion from 73,612 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 135 days of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 2.16 billion from 73,612 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 135 days of its recovery campaign.

A spokesman told the media on Saturday that Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 297.35 million from 10,385 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 520.57 million from 9,568 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 280.24 million from 8,314 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 119.28 million from 4,291 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 188.29 million from 6,562 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 322.91 million from 9,019 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 133.

33 million from 11,685 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 302.27 million from 13,788 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 135th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) have recovered more than Rs 32.4 million from 725 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 5.86 million from 150 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 5.84 million from 82 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 3.02 million from 80 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.59 million from 54 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 11.24 million from 57 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.80 million from 73 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.88 million from 109 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.22 million from 120 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.